Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Kings Chapel International Limited, a Person Closely Associated ("PCA") with Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
From 20 December 2021 to 23 December 2021, Kings Chapel International Limited, sold 250,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of 129.05p per share, as part of a further rebalancing of its investment portfolio. It remains Mr. Treger's intention to retain a significant portion of his beneficial holding of Shares.
Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Treger and persons closely associated with him is 2,874,951 Shares, representing 1.34% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.
The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.
Directors' Share Dealings - Further information
The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.
1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
|Name
|Kings Chapel International Limited
2.
|Reason for the notification
a.
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
|Name
|Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Shares
c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
128.00p
128.07p
128.50p
128.50p
130.00p
130.50p
30,000
53,000
50,000
17,000
50,000
50,000
d.
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
250,000
129.05p
e.
|Date of the transaction
|20, 21, 22, and 23 December 2021
f.
|Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Notes to Editors
About the Company
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.
[1]This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.
