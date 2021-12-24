Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, December 23
[24.12.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.12.21
|IE00BG0J8M66
|92,221.00
|EUR
|0
|10,490,490.36
|113.7538
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.12.21
|IE00BG0J8L59
|12,925.00
|EUR
|0
|1,363,973.78
|105.5299
|20.12.21
|Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.12.21
|IE00BH05CB83
|120,800.00
|EUR
|0
|10,083,687.20
|83.4742
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.12.21
|IE00BKP52691
|4,614.00
|EUR
|0
|455,920.06
|98.8123
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.12.21
|IE00BL6XZW69
|382,544.00
|EUR
|0
|38,400,105.78
|100.3809
|20.12.21
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.12.21
|IE00BN4GXL63
|10,941,000.00
|EUR
|0
|108,054,878.41
|9.8761
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.12.21
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|1,002,001.30
|99.4049
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.12.21
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|121,888,070.01
|99.2736
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.12.21
|IE00BMDWWS85
|160,402.00
|USD
|0
|18,813,804.98
|117.2916
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.12.21
|IE00BN0T9H70
|153,419.00
|GBP
|0
|17,976,003.99
|117.1693
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.12.21
|IE00BKX90X67
|381,911.00
|EUR
|0
|44,241,794.84
|115.8432
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.12.21
|IE00BKX90W50
|39,450.00
|CHF
|0
|4,372,191.25
|110.8287
