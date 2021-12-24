Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Im wahrsten Sinne des Wortes: Die Straße zu den Milliarden ist (fast) fertig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Frankfurt
23.12.21
08:03 Uhr
0,730 Euro
-0,090
-10,98 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8000,90023.12.
Dow Jones News
24.12.2021 | 09:19
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Lawsuit abroad to which the Bank is a party

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Lawsuit abroad to which the Bank is a party

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Lawsuit abroad to which the Bank is a party 24-Dec-2021 / 07:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Lawsuit abroad to which the Bank is a party

DATE: December 24, 2021

With the public disclosures dated 14.08.2015, 12.10.2015, 11.12.2015, 11.02.2016, 11.04.2016, 10.06.2016, 10.08.2016, 10.10.2016, 12.12.2016, 13.02.2017, 13.04.2017, 14.06.2017, 14.08.2017, 20.09.2017, 20.11.2017, 22.01.2018, 20.03.2018, 21.05.2018, 19.07.2018, 20.09.2018, 16.09.2019.

With the public disclosures referenced above, it was announced that; the Grande Tribunal of Paris responsible for financial institutions rendered its decision in a litigation matter where our Bank is listed as one of the defendants, as a result, a judicial fine together with the indemnification of public loss were imposed upon our Bank, our Bank filed an appeal against such decision, the Appeal Court approved the decision of the Grande Tribunal of Paris and our Bank filed an appeal against the decision of the Appeal Court to the High Court in France.

The High Court rejected our appeal and our Bank will pay the remaining portion of the monetary penalty of Euro 8 million. Such amount is fully provisioned and payment of this fine will not have any negative impact on the financials of the Bank.

.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 132342 
EQS News ID:  1261960 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261960&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2021 02:47 ET (07:47 GMT)

GARANTI BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.