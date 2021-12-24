DJ Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Dec-2021
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.2456
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3662600
CODE: LCUS LN
ISIN: LU1781540957
