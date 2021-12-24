DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B (CW8U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Dec-2021 / 09:20 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B

DEALING DATE: 23/12/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 487.8215

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 83401

CODE: CW8U

ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8U Sequence No.: 132536 EQS News ID: 1262154 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

