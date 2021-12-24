DJ Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (XCO2 LN) Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Dec-2021 / 09:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.1619

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1659400

CODE: XCO2 LN

ISIN: LU1981859819

