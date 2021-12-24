

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks held steady in a holiday-shortened session on Friday after data indicated that both Merck's and Pfizer's Covid-19 antiviral pills were effective against the Omicron variant.



Investor sentiment remained supported amid optimism that the Omicron variant might be highly infections, but less likely to lead to hospitalization.



Another batch of upbeat U.S. economic data, including improved consumer sentiment, increased new home sales and better-than-expected durable goods sales also helped offer some support after recent strong gains.



The benchmark CAC 40 was little changed at 7,105 after gaining 0.8 percent in the previous session.



Biotech firm Lysogene jumped more than 10 percent. The company said that it has entered into a €15 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank to accelerate the development of its gene therapy platform.



