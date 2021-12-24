The lithium-ion battery producer began manufacturing activities at its new factory in Ningde city, Fujian Province. Aiko Solar has also secured 4,515,000,000 wafers for the next three years through three different supply deals.Lithium-ion battery manufacturer CATL announced that its largest factory in Ningde city, Fujian Province, has started production on Wednesday. The manufacturing facility has an annual production capacity of 120 GWh. In 2020, CATL shipped batteries with a total capacity of 51.7 GWh. Along with the rapid growth of China's EV market, the company has boosted its planned battery ...

