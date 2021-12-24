

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose slightly and the dollar was unchanged in European trade on Friday after various studies indicated that the latest wave of the pandemic will be less economically damaging than previous ones.



Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to hover near $1,809 per ounce, tracking modest moves in the dollar on Christmas Eve.



The dollar was down 0.6 percent since Friday's close - marking its worst week since early September amid cautious optimism that Omicron is less severe than Delta is supporting risk assets.



Vaccine makers AstraZeneca and Novavax Inc said their shots protected against Omicron. New U.K. data suggested it may cause proportionally fewer hospital cases than the Delta variant.



U.S. equity and Treasury markets remain closed today for the holiday. In Europe, markets in several countries including Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland are closed for Christmas while London and Paris are open for half-day sessions.



