

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and SK bioscience Co. Limited, a vaccine business subsidiary of Korea-based SK Group, said that they expanded their collaboration and license agreements for NVX-CoV2373, Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine.



Novavax secured additional manufacturing capacity through 2022. SK bioscience secured long-term license to supply NVX-CoV2373 for the Korean market.



Additionally, SK bioscience has acquired non-exclusive rights to sell doses of Novavax' vaccine to the governments of Thailand and Vietnam.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

