DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

PJSC POLYUS (PLZL,PLZA,PLZB,51KC,17VE,17VF,51KB,60GT,60GU) Director/PDMR Shareholding 24-Dec-2021 / 18:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Polyus Gold International Limited 2 Reason for the notification Person closely associated with Mr. Said a) Position/status Kerimov and Mr. Sergei I. Nossoff, PDMRs (members of the Board) of PJSC Polyus b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary Shares Description of the financial instrument, type of a) instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 b) Nature of the transaction Release of charge and security title transfer to secure certain obligations Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) N/A 1,817,639 Aggregated information - Price N/A d) - Volume 1,817,639 - Total N/A Date of the transaction e) 22 December 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US73181M1099 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: PLZL,PLZA,PLZB,51KC,17VE,17VF,51KB,60GT,60GU LEI Code: 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 132633 EQS News ID: 1262266 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262266&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2021 10:30 ET (15:30 GMT)