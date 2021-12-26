A very good Christmas-Week for our ATX TR, which gaines 1,64 percent to 7.833,54 points. News came from ams Osram, Andritz (3), Mayr-Melnhof Holz, AT&S (2), Valneva (2), Immofinanz, Vienna Stock Exchange and Vienna Insurance Group. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 1,64% to 7.833,54 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 43,31%. Up to now there were 153 days with a positive and 97 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 1,19% away, from the low 43,31%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,35%, the weakest is Friday with -0,19%. These are the best-performers this week: Marinomed Biotech 10,47% in front of Lenzing 5,66% and Bawag 4,85%. And the following stocks performed worst: Mayr-Melnhof -5,95% in front of EVN -4,33% and Kapsch ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...