Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received a repeat order - now the third order within the past 12 months - from Nine Dragons Paper Industries to supply a complete OCC line to China. Start-up is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023. With the delivery of this FibreFlow drum pulper, ANDRITZ will have supplied more than 30 drum pulpers to Nine Dragons. AT&S: To supply the medical sector with the most modern technology in the future, AT&S has implemented a comprehensive technology upgrade at the Ansan site in Korea, with which the production technologies in the plant have been raised to a new level. "After this upgrade, around 8,000 square meters of additional production space will be available, most of which will be used for the manufacture ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...