Concord Pacific: Festive LED Light up and NYE at London's Principal Tower dedicated to NHS Workers

"We can't forget the NHS workers enduring to keep everyone safe and healthy" - Terry Hui

LONDON, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord London and Brookfield are lighting up the landmark 50-storey Principal Tower with a show of hearts for the many thousands of NHS workers who will be working and not with loved ones during this festive period.

The team behind the iconic Foster+Partners-designed skyscraper are calling on Londoners to take some time to thank an NHS worker they know during the holidays in December, as staff work tirelessly amidst the ongoing challenges of the pandemic including the recent Omicron threat.

Terry Hui, CEO of Concord Pacific Group: "It has been a difficult two years for those working in healthcare. Londoners are famously resilient, yet at the same time we can't forget the ultra-marathon that NHS workers continue to endure to keep everyone safe and healthy. During this festive period, we encourage everyone to take a moment to express their gratitude to those who may not be able to spend time with loved ones this year because of their service to the community."

Principal Tower will be lighting up nightly through to New Year's Eve between 17:00 and 20:30. The Principal Place Plaza at the Amazon UK Headquarters is an amazing vantage point for photos and making video messages. There will also be an NYE countdown streamed on Instagram Live from 23:55.

We urge people to follow Government guidance. In the case of another lockdown, we encourage people to watch the footage and share online instead of visiting outside in person.

The piazza, at the doorstep of Amazon's UK Headquarters, is also home to a stunning installation commissioned by Brookfield called "Singularity*", created by Squidsoup and forming a key part of the Illumino City Festival circuit.

Spectacular sharable footage and photos from the air and ground for the Principal Tower light up will be posted at, instagram.com/principaltower and Instagram instagram.com/concord.london or facebook.com/principaltower

*For more info on Singularity contact Brookfield or https://www.squidsoup.org/portfolio/singularity/

About Principal Tower

Developed by Concord London and Brookfield, Principal Tower is a landmark residential tower on the border of Shoreditch and the City of London, designed by world-renowned architects Foster + Partners. Rising to 50 storeys (162 metres), it forms the final part of Principal Place, a mixed-use scheme which includes 600,000 sq. ft of commercial space, home to Amazon UK, 25,000 sq ft of retail space and a stunning half-acre public piazza. principaltower.com concordpacific.com brookfieldproperties.com

About Concord London

Concord London Developments have over 30 years' experience developing globally and 20 years' experience of developing exceptional homes of the highest specification in Marylebone and Fitzrovia. They are also behind delivering the landmark 50-storey Principal Tower which is designed by internationally renowned architects Foster + Partners and is set to become a world-class addition to London's iconic skyline.

Concord London is making a long-term commitment to Marylebone, to protect and enhance this vibrant neighbourhood for the past, present and future.

Concord London is also part of Concord Pacific developing North America's largest urban masterplans and large scale single project developments. Concord is also diversified with holdings in CRM, telecommunications, real estate investment management and green energy. concord-london.com

