GlobeNewswire
27.12.2021 | 08:05
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 52/2021

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-12-27 08:00 CET --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER        EVENT         MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.11.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos     Government securities VLN   
    31.01.2022  Vyriausybe          auction            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  23.12.2021 - PRFoods PRF1T         Annual General     TLN   
    29.12.2021                 Meeting            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    27.12.2021 DelfinGroup DGR1R       Dividend ex-date    RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    27.12.2021 VIRŠI-A            Additional       RIG   
          VIRSI             listing/admission       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.12.2021 Inbank INBB070026A      Coupon payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.12.2021 Admiral Markets AS      Coupon payment date  TLN   
          ADMB080027A                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.12.2021 Inbank INBB060029A      Coupon payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.12.2021 DelfinGroup DGR1R       Dividend record date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.12.2021 DelfinGroup DGR1R       Dividend payment date RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.12.2021 LHV Group LHVB060030A     Coupon payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.12.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L      Sales figures     VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.12.2021 AgroCredit Latvia       Coupon payment date  RIG   
          ACLB070026A                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.12.2021                Trading holiday    TLN RIG 
                                     VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.12.2021 mogo MOGO110024A       Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.12.2021 Coop Pank CPAB055031A     Coupon payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.12.2021 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date  RIG   
          SUNB110022FA                        



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
