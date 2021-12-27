Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 52/2021

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-12-27 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.01.2022 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.12.2021 - PRFoods PRF1T Annual General TLN 29.12.2021 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.12.2021 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.12.2021 VIRŠI-A Additional RIG VIRSI listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2021 Inbank INBB070026A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2021 Admiral Markets AS Coupon payment date TLN ADMB080027A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2021 Inbank INBB060029A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2021 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend record date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.12.2021 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.12.2021 LHV Group LHVB060030A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.12.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2021 AgroCredit Latvia Coupon payment date RIG ACLB070026A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2021 Trading holiday TLN RIG VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2021 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2021 Coop Pank CPAB055031A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2021 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNB110022FA For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
