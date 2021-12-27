Solar stocks underperformed the broader markets in November, writes Jesse Pichel of ROTH Capital Partners. This is in large part thanks to uncertainty coming from the United States, where the Court of International Trade reinstated an exemption from import tariffs for bifacial modules - a decision that will likely see an appeal.From pv magazine 12/2021 Solar stocks performed poorly in the month of November, with the Invesco Solar ETF trading down 7%, underperforming the broader market and major indices such as the S&P 500, which was up 1.7%. The top five performing solar stocks in the U.S. market ...

