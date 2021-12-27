DJ AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE (PR1Z) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Dec-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE
DEALING DATE: 24/12/2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.2212
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2212448
CODE: PR1Z
ISIN: LU1931974429
