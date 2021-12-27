

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed in lackluster trade on Monday, as investors continued to fret about a surge of Covid-19 cases around the world and its economic impact on the economic recovery.



Britain, where Omicron is the dominant variant, has been reporting more than 100,000 cases in a single day. France has also reported cases above that figure for the first time.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.2 percent to 483.23 and the German DAX was marginally higher while France's CAC 40 index was little changed with a negative bias.



Trading volumes were thin across the region due to a holiday in London.



Markets elsewhere across Asia ended on a mixed note after official data showed profits at China's industrial firms grew at a much slower pace in November.



The downside, if any, was capped after the People's Bank of China pledged greater support for the real economy, and said it will make monetary policy more forward-looking and targeted.



U.S. stock futures indicated a lower open as traders return to their desks after the Christmas holidays.



