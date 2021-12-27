Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: Deutsche Bank AG

Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of Deutsche Bank AG. The membership will expire as of December 31, 2021 Deutsche Bank AG has traded with member ID DBL in the INET Trading System Member: Deutsche Bank AG INET ID: DBL Last day of trading: 30th of December, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1034546