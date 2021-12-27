

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Metropolitan Transportation Authority or MTA, the public transport operator in the New York City metropolitan area, has trimmed subway services this week citing staff shortage amid significant surge in Omicron cases.



The company tweeted its service alert, saying, 'This Monday through Thursday, trains will run less frequently than usual. Like everyone in New York, we've been affected by the COVID surge. We're taking proactive steps to provide the best, most consistent service we can. That means you may wait a little longer for your train.'



From December 27 through 30, commuters in New York are urged to check travel information before they start the journey from their subway stations. In its website, the MTA noted that on Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1, subways will operate on a Saturday schedule.



With the reduced scheduled service, the agency said it will re-allocate train crews where they're needed, rather than cancel individual trips. It is also working quickly to implement New York State's revised quarantine guidelines for essential workers, which will help with staff shortages.



The MTA also announced changes to bus services from Monday to Thursday. Buses will operate on a reduced weekday schedule, with some exceptions.



