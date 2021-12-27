

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were subdued on Monday amid nervousness around the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant around the world.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were marginally lower at $75.77 a barrel, after having fallen 0.9 percent on Friday.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 1.2 percent at $72.94 a barrel after having touched a low of $72.71 a barrel earlier in the day. The contract didn't trade on Friday because of the Christmas holiday.



Both contracts climbed 3-4 percent last week as preliminary studies published in the U.K. and South Africa indicated that the Omicron variant may cause less severe cases of Covid-19 than the Delta variant.



However, there are fresh concerns about demand after airlines across the world cancelled just under 8,000 flights over the three-day Christmas weekend due to the spread of the Omicron variant, flight delays and cancellations related to staff shortages.



China reported its highest daily rise in local Covid-19 cases in 21 months over the weekend, pushing regions into lockdowns and tighter social restrictions.



Britain, where Omicron is the dominant variant, has been reporting more than 100,000 cases in a single day. France has also reported cases above that figure for the first time.



In the United States, the Omicron variant's daily cases have breached those of the Delta wave.



Investors are focused on the next OPEC+ meeting on Jan. 4 to see whether OPEC and partners like Russia will go ahead with a 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) production increase in February.



Oil prices are unlikely to change significantly next year with demand recovering to pre-pandemic levels only by the end of 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de