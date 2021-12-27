Anzeige
WKN: A2JNE8 ISIN: SE0011167956  
Elektrotechnologie
Sonstige
27.12.2021 | 11:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for NCAB Group AB (252/21)

Referring to the bulletin from NCAB Group AB's Extraordinary General Meeting,
held on 15 December, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split split in
relations 10:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
Dec 28, 2021. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 NCAB    
Terms:                    Split: 10:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0011167956
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Dec 27, 2021
New ISIN code:                SE0017160773
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Dec 28, 2021

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
