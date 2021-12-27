

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - As another month comes to an end, we take a look back at some of the regulatory news that dominated the headlines in December and look ahead to what's in store for January.



On December 15, Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) Orencia was approved by the FDA for the prevention of acute graft versus host disease, becoming the first drug for this indication.



A new treatment for Myasthenia Gravis by the name Vyvgart, developed by argenx SE (ARGX), secured regulatory approval on Dec.17. Vyvgart belongs to a new class of drugs called FcRn Inhibitor.



Apretude, an injectable drug and an alternative to daily pills for HIV prevention, was granted FDA approval on Dec.20. Developed by ViiV Healthcare, Apretude is given first as two injections administered one month apart and then once every two months after that.



Let's take a look at the biotech companies awaiting FDA decision in January 2022.



