Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (2698/21)

As of December 27, 2021, the following warrants issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN ------------------------------- MINI L LAC AVA 01 GB00BNTSYT27 ------------------------------- MINI L SGML AVA 1 GB00BNTSZ990 ------------------------------- The last day of trading will be December 27, 2021. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.