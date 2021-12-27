Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
27.12.2021 | 12:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (2698/21)

As of December 27, 2021, the following warrants issued by Morgan Stanley & Co.
International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 

Short       ISIN    
-------------------------------
MINI L LAC AVA 01 GB00BNTSYT27
-------------------------------
MINI L SGML AVA 1 GB00BNTSZ990
-------------------------------

The last day of trading will be December 27, 2021.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
