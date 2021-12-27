

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Daily coronavirus infections in the United States skyrocketed by a whopping 83 percent in two weeks, driven by the more easily transmitted Omicron variant.



The weekly average of Covid cases crossed 200000 at the weekend after a gap of several months.



As per the latest data provided by the New York Times, the seven-day average is 214,499.



With 181948 positive cases reported on Sunday, the total number of people infected with the pandemic in the U.S. has risen to 52,283,331.



Notably, a sharp fall in casualties was reported on the same day. With just 77 additional casualties, the total Covid death toll has risen to 812,069, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



More than half of the deaths and nearly half of infections were recorded in New York, which continues to be the hardest-hit state in the U.S. with record breaking number of coronavirus cases day by day.



A total of 86,162 cases in a single day was the highest ever reported in the state since the pandemic broke out in the U.S.



With 43 deaths reporting on the same day, New York's total Covid casualties increased to 59,482.



Nationally, New York is fourth in both the Covid metrics.



41,031,018 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 204,740,321 Americans, or 61.7 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 87.7 percent of people above 65.



Booster shots are being administered at a faster rate. More than 64 million Americans, or 31.5 percent of the eligible population, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection.



Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will join the White House Covid-19 Response Team's regular call with the National Governors Association at 11:30 AM ET Monday to discuss his Administration's response to the Omicron variant and to hear from the Governors on the needs in their States.



