27.12.2021 / 13:38

In the period from 20 December 2021 up to and including 24 December 2021, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 377,895 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 20.12.2021 95,650 5.19319 21.12.2021 94,000 5.28740 22.12.2021 94,697 5.23610 23.12.2021 93,548 5.27999 24.12.2021 0 0.00000 In total 377,895 5.24886

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 27 December 2021

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors

