HITN kicks off the New Year with a watch and win marathon sweepstakes, 'Vuelta al Mundo' where viewers can win an all-inclusive trip to a European destination in 2022

HITN Brooklyn, NY, offers its viewers the chance to win an all-inclusive trip to a European destination with a one day marathon sweepstakes, 'Vuelta al Mundo' on New Year's Day. Viewers can enter the contest by watching HITN's Tu Planeta nature programming marathon and entering special codes revealed every hour, starting the first minute of January 1, 2022 through midnight. The viewer who is first to collect the most codes wins the grand prize. The contest will also award second and third prizes which include a 40" Television set and Premium HITN Swag bag, respectively.

"We are starting the year with a big bang, knowing that there is a massive appetite for nature programming among Hispanic audiences. HITN's nature programs are not only exciting and fun to watch, but also allow Spanish speaking parents an opportunity to spend quality time co-viewing with their children," said Erika Vogt-Lowell, HITN's Director of Programming and Acquisitions. This special on-air contest, 'Vuelta Al Mundo', is comprised of wildlife content that, spans the globe, featuring episodes from the most popular titles in the Tu Planeta block including, Africa Salvaje, Tesoros de Asia, Europa Salvaje and Al Descubierto series.

For more information and to register for the sweepstakes visit www.hitn.org/concurso

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million homes in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Altice, Liberty Cable Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the "HITN GO" Everywhere App available on Apple, Android, Apple TV and Roku with a cable subscription. For more information visit: www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211227005009/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Lina Sands 646-731-3887 lsands@hitn.org

Mariana Velásquez +52 1 722 376 0810 mvelasquez@ccconsultores.com.mx