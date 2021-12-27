Pudu Robotics to Exhibit Leading Commercial Service Robots at CES 2022

-Pudu Afra C1, a four-in-one cleaning robot for business use will make its international debut at the event

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, the global leader in commercial service robots, has announced it will participate in CES 2022, which will take place between January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Pudu Robotics will exhibit seven service robots at its booth, including the Afra C1 cleaning robot, which will make its international debut at the event; as well as its various integrated solutions for multiple-use scenarios.

Pudu Robotics' latest lineup of products features multiple core technologies that enable commercial service robots to be used at the building level and the store level. By harnessing technologies such as low-speed automated driving, all-electric drive and autonomous motion control, Pudu Robotics is paving the way for the large-scale commercial rollout of service robots around the globe.

Visitors to the Pudu Robotics CES 2022 booth will be able to get a firsthand look at the newly introduced Afra C1, a four-in-one cleaning robot designed to ensure consistent efficiency and higher cleaning quality in a variety of settings, including office buildings, residences, supermarkets, public transportation, hospitals, factories, and more.

BellaBot, the company's latest generation of premium food delivery robot, will also be available for demonstration. As Pudu Robotics' most popular product in its catering and delivery series, BellaBot boasts superior human-robot interaction capabilities, an innovative bionic design language, cute modeling, multi-modal interaction, and other functions to deliver an unprecedented food delivery robot experience.

In tandem, Pudu Robotics will present KettyBot, a smart delivery and reception robot with an ad display. With AI voice interaction, task automation, multi-functional delivery modes, and automatic recharge features, KettyBot is a marketing expert on wheels that doubles as an advertising service and a greeting and welcome service.

The PuduBot, Pudu Robotics' initial intelligent delivery robot, HolaBot, a delivery robot with pager and notification features, and FlashBot, a cutting-edge building delivery robot that can take the elevator to provide safe and reliable room delivery, will all be on display at CES this year. PuduBot is a classic commercial service robot that can deliver food hands-free in several situations, including restaurants, cafes, and hotels. Since its launch, PuduBot has been named Best of the Best in the Red Dot Design Awards 2017 and sparked a new trend for food delivery robot design with its simple and sleek appearance. Meanwhile, the HolaBot enables better service efficiency with its call notification function, intelligent delivery, remote pager feature, high carrying capacity, and voice command module.

CES attendees will also be able to discover the company's latest IoT, catering and hotel solutions that are designed to enhance work and life experiences and improve production efficiency.

Since its inception, Pudu Robotics has been committed to driving innovation with its outstanding R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The company has continued to increase the overall shipment of its service robots and improve the user experience, while maintaining its industry leadership at home and abroad. Most recently, Pudu Robotics successfully raised US $155 million in its Series C1 and C2 Financing rounds.

Pudu Robotics will welcome conference attendees and media at LVCC NORTH HALL BOOTH 10035 during CES 2022. For more information, please visit https://www.pudurobotics.com/ads/ces/en

About Pudu Robotics

Shenzhen-based and founded in 2016, Pudu Robotics is a world-leading tech-focused enterprise dedicated to the design, R&D, production and sales of commercial service robots, which aims to use robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living. Pudu Robotics has been rapidly growing in recent years to become a "leader" in the global markets with coverage of over 60 countries and regions worldwide.

