Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Announces Switzerland Exercises its Option to Purchase Seven Million Additional Doses of Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Vaccine in 2022

Total of 27.5 million doses ordered by the Swiss Federal Government to date

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2021 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the Swiss Federal Government has exercised its option to purchase an additional seven million doses of Moderna's booster vaccine for delivery in the second half of 2022. These doses are in addition to the initial seven million doses of booster vaccine the Swiss Federal Government agreed to purchase for delivery in 2022 and brings Switzerland's order commitment to a total of 27.5 million doses.

"We appreciate the collaboration with the Swiss Federal Government, and their continued support demonstrated by their increased supply agreement," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "We are encouraged by the initial data showing that the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster can boost neutralizing antibody levels against the Omicron variant 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels. We will continue to make as many updates to our COVID-19 vaccine as necessary to control the pandemic."

Authorized Use

SPIKEVAX (elasomeran mRNA vaccine) has been granted approval by Swissmedic and is indicated for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 12 years of age and older.

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a science research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale and at unprecedented speed. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use of one of the earliest and most-effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past seven years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding: the Company's contract to sell its COVID-19 vaccine to the Swiss Federal Government; the timing for delivery of those sales; the effectiveness of the Company's COVID-19 booster; and the Company's plans to update its COVID-19 vaccine. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in subsequent lings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Moderna Contacts

Media:

Colleen Hussey

Director, Corporate Communications

617-335-1374

Colleen.Hussey@modernatx.com

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar

Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations

617-209-5834

Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/679648/Moderna-Announces-Switzerland-Exercises-its-Option-to-Purchase-Seven-Million-Additional-Doses-of-Modernas-COVID-19-Booster-Vaccine-in-2022