Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation: Training course 'Business Communication Trends' gathered together participants from more than 15 countries

MOSCOW, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Participants from more than 15 countries of the CIS, BRICS, ASEAN and Europe joined the training course "Business Communication Trends," which took place on 15 - 18 December 2021. During four-day course, students, young professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs, who use Russian in education and business communication received 20 hours of useful content that will help develop their communication skills. The program brought together 19 events and 21 speakers.

Each day of the course included several events, during which speakers from different countries joined the presenter at the studio (Moscow, Russia) online. All events were broadcast live, the participants could ask questions in the chat. The chat became a communication platform for the course - there participants shared their impressions, initiated debates, discussed future cooperation and joined projects.

The topics presented by the speakers covered the entire spectrum of communications including grammar, digital environment, self-presentation, digital reputation, business correspondence and interaction with audiences.

Leading Russian theorists and practitioners in communications - Larisa Selezneva, Valery Efremov, Olga Lukinova, Yulia Soldatenkova, Ilya Nedolya, Alexandra Olkhovskaya, Anton Krasnobabtsev and Svetlana Drugoveyko-Dolzhanskaya - shared their knowledge and experience with the marathon participants.

A series of marathon events was conducted by a team of Belarusian experts - Tatyana Melnikova, Igor Pinchuk, Elena Artemenko-Mel'yantsova, Ksenia Volnistaya, Andrey Salikov, Veronika Punchik, Sergey Kuzmenko, Lyudmila Lazovik, Irina Pridverova.

Interest in the study of the Russian language is growing in Turkey. The prospects of the Russian language in the country were highlighted by representatives of Turkish universities Hulia Arslan, Sevinch Uchgul and Zulfiya Shahin.

In India innovative playful learning methods are helping to overcome intercultural barriers. At the marathon, this was clearly demonstrated by the students who were brought to his master class by Sona Saini.

Based on the training course materials, a collection of cases will be published - it will be available at the "Open Russian" online platform www.open-russian.com together with the video diary of the training course "Business Communication Trends."

Each participant will receive the certificate of attendance.

The training course "Business Communication Trends" was arranged by the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation.

Website of the training course: https://smartrussian.org.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1716722/Business_Communication_Trends.jpg