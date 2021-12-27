Regulatory News:
In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between December 20 and 24, 2021.
Aggregated presentation (per day and market)
Issuer name
ISIN Code
Transaction
Daily total
Daily weighted
Market
KORIAN
FR0010386334
20.12.2021
3,705
26.38
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
20.12.2021
6,512
26.46
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
20.12.2021
1,280
26.40
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
20.12.2021
28,003
26.45
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
21.12.2021
3,525
27.09
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
21.12.2021
6,647
27.16
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
21.12.2021
1,223
26.96
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
21.12.2021
16,605
27.09
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
22.12.2021
2,916
27.42
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
22.12.2021
5,061
27.43
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
22.12.2021
1,188
27.40
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
22.12.2021
17,535
27.41
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
23.12.2021
3,978
27.59
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
23.12.2021
4,737
27.58
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
23.12.2021
1,227
27.62
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
23.12.2021
16,458
27.64
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
24.12.2021
2,042
27.57
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
24.12.2021
3,695
27.63
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
24.12.2021
20,813
27.56
XPAR
Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.
About Korian
Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP
1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211227005053/en/
Contacts:
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Sarah Mingham
VP Investor Relations Financing
sarah.mingham@korian.com
Tel: +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55
Carole Alexandre
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
carole.alexandre@korian.com
Tel: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44