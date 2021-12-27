

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks closed higher on Monday, extending recent gains, amid easing concerns about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.



Although the new strain seems more transmissible, studies showed it causes milder symptoms and could potentially accelerate the end of the pandemic.



Trading volumes were quite thin. Markets in the U.K. and Ireland remained closed for holidays.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.62%. Germany's DAX advanced 0.5% to a one-month high, and France's CAC 40 gained 0.76% to close at its highest level in about five weeks. Switzerland's SMI ended 0.64% up.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed higher.



Czech Republic and Greece drifted lower, while Poland ended flat.



In the German market, Infineon Technologies gained about 2.5%. Deutsche Post, Merck, Covestro, Munich RE and Bayer gained 1 to 1.6%. HeidelbergCement, BMW, Volkswagen, Brenntag, BASF and Symrise also ended higher.



HelloFresh declined more than 2%. Sartorius ended lower by about 0.7%.



In France, Danone, Kering, Vinci, Unibail Rodamco, Renault, Saint Gobain, Air Liquide, LVMH, Capgemini, Schneider Electric, BNP Paribas and STMicroElectronics gained 1 to 2%. Legrand gained nearly 1%.



