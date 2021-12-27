Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 20 to December 24, 2021:

Transaction date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the

shares (EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC Code) 20.12.2021 591,971 42.9572 25,429,432.03 XPAR 20.12.2021 125,409 42.9690 5,388,703.58 CEUX 20.12.2021 TQEX 20.12.2021 29,741 43.0443 1,280,181.36 AQEU 21.12.2021 603,280 44.0235 26,558,494.67 XPAR 21.12.2021 101,000 43.9752 4,441,495.30 CEUX 21.12.2021 TQEX 21.12.2021 AQEU 22.12.2021 415,195 44.4296 18,446,964.38 XPAR 22.12.2021 CEUX 22.12.2021 TQEX 22.12.2021 AQEU 23.12.2021 516,271 45.0885 23,277,896.86 XPAR 23.12.2021 126,476 45.0826 5,701,864.01 CEUX 23.12.2021 27,000 45.0615 1,216,660.20 TQEX 23.12.2021 40,000 45.0893 1,803,570.72 AQEU 24.12.2021 127,054 45.1065 5,730,964.55 XPAR 24.12.2021 36,184 45.1087 1,632,213.45 CEUX 24.12.2021 7,258 45.0958 327,305.08 TQEX 24.12.2021 13,686 45.1064 617,325.99 AQEU Total 2,760,525 44.1413 121,853,072.18

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

