Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 20 to December 24, 2021:
Transaction date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted average
Amount of
Market
20.12.2021
591,971
42.9572
25,429,432.03
XPAR
20.12.2021
125,409
42.9690
5,388,703.58
CEUX
20.12.2021
TQEX
20.12.2021
29,741
43.0443
1,280,181.36
AQEU
21.12.2021
603,280
44.0235
26,558,494.67
XPAR
21.12.2021
101,000
43.9752
4,441,495.30
CEUX
21.12.2021
TQEX
21.12.2021
AQEU
22.12.2021
415,195
44.4296
18,446,964.38
XPAR
22.12.2021
CEUX
22.12.2021
TQEX
22.12.2021
AQEU
23.12.2021
516,271
45.0885
23,277,896.86
XPAR
23.12.2021
126,476
45.0826
5,701,864.01
CEUX
23.12.2021
27,000
45.0615
1,216,660.20
TQEX
23.12.2021
40,000
45.0893
1,803,570.72
AQEU
24.12.2021
127,054
45.1065
5,730,964.55
XPAR
24.12.2021
36,184
45.1087
1,632,213.45
CEUX
24.12.2021
7,258
45.0958
327,305.08
TQEX
24.12.2021
13,686
45.1064
617,325.99
AQEU
Total
2,760,525
44.1413
121,853,072.18
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
