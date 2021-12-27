

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled lower on Monday, snapping a 3-day winning streak. A slightly firm U.S. dollar weighed on gold prices.



Investors continued to track reports about surging coronavirus cases and weigh the variant's impact on the economic recovery.



The dollar index, which rose to 96.26 in the Asian session, pared some gains subsequently and is at 96.10, up 0.08% from the previous close.



Gold futures for February ended down b $2.90 or about 0.2% at $1.808.80 an ounce.



Silver futures for March closed higher by $0.049 at $22.989 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $4.4720 per pound, up 0.0795 from the previous session.



China reported its highest daily rise in local Covid-19 cases in 21 months over the weekend, pushing regions into lockdowns and tighter social restrictions.



Britain, where Omicron is the dominant variant, has been reporting more than 100,000 cases in a single day. France has also reported cases above that figure for the first time.



In the United States, the Omicron variant's daily cases have breached those of the Delta wave.



