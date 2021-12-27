

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures ended sharply higher on Monday, as prices rebounded after early weakness, a,od hopes the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will not any significantly impact global economic recovery.



Prices drifted lower earlier in the day, reacting to news about cancellation of over 1,300 flights by the U.S. airlines over the weekend. According to reports, airlines across the world cancelled nearly 8,000 flights over the three-day Christmas weekend due to the spread of the Omicron variant.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $1.78 or about 2.4% at $75.57 a barrel.



Brent crude futures were up $2.37 or about 3.1% at $78.16 a barrel a little while ago.



China reported its highest daily rise in local Covid-19 cases in 21 months over the weekend, pushing regions into lockdowns and tighter social restrictions.



Britain, where Omicron is the dominant variant, has been reporting more than 100,000 cases in a single day. France has also reported cases above that figure for the first time.



In the United States, the Omicron variant's daily cases have breached those of the Delta wave.



Investors await the outcome of the talks between world powers and Iran on the nuclear deal.



The OPEC and its allies are scheduled to meet on January 4 to decide on a planned 400,000 barrels per day production increase.



