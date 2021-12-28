Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Quantum Automation for Improving Energy Efficiency with Its Building Automation Solutions

QA's unique solutions promote energy savings, reduce energy costs, improve buildings' comfort level, and introduce competitive benefits for BAS companies

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the Southeast Asian building automation industry, and based on its findings, recognizes Quantum Automation (QA) with the 2021 Building Automation Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. The company enables energy savings, reduced energy costs, and better comfort levels in buildings. It offers value-added services, such as free training and maintenance as a service, to secure competitive differentiation and distinct customer benefits. QA's sustainable solutions boost buildings' energy-efficiency.

Quantum Automation's customer-centric business model improves cost competitiveness while adhering to customers' design requirements and expectations. QA offers the following benefits to BAS companies:

Account managers conduct routine follow-ups (physical and virtual) with customers in Singapore and other countries to deliver a seamless experience.

and other countries to deliver a seamless experience. The key management team reviews all customer satisfaction matrix (CSM) feedback to boost project progress, address ever-evolving requirements, sustain relationships, and acquire new customers.

Customers experience a strong sense of ownership as the company respects their individual opinions and facilitates unique customer journeys.

QA applies its technical knowledge and expertise to develop/deliver customized products after listening to customers' ideas.

Account managers address all negative responses and rapidly perform restorative measures, sustaining a high customer retention rate.

It reinforces loyal and reliable customer relations through its motto "Never say no."

According to Iqra Azam, Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Research analyst, "QA's advanced and unique solutions integrate various systems through its adaptability in software programming, expertise in hardware engineering, and driver designs in turnkey projects to address customers' requirements."

Quantum Automation focuses on open and future-proofed systems to sustain its prominent market position across the region, enabling it to plan its designs and upgrades in advance and prepare for potential issues. It also integrates new technologies as market trends change, develops and manufactures their Direct Digital Controllers (DDC), incorporating comprehensive smart control algorithms to optimise HVAC & Electrical equipments' energy efficiency, enabling their clients to manage their building energy performance more effectively.

Their DDCs have the flexibility to customize programming modules to suit technological advancement demands such as enhancing the building's sustainability goals. One such module is their data analytic module which using machine learning to monitor the interfaced equipments' performance through abnormalities & fault detection and anticipating equipment failure, notifying building operator before issue arises and minimizing impacts and downtime to the building's operation.

New ventures (smart building projects) and integrated technology promote QA's brand equity and image in Southeast Asia. "The company solidifies its market position with its reliable, technology-integrated, and customizable capabilities. It sets itself apart from the competition with continuous focus on customer experience, ensuring regular engagement and all-inclusive training sessions for employees that create a seamless customer experience." Azam stated. "QA's versatile solutions and services portfolio allows individual designs for every customer, aiding the company's high customer acquisition and retention rate. It's no wonder that Quantum Automation has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Southeast Asia Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the building automation industry," Azam concluded.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Quantum Automation

Quantum Automation is a market leader in Integrated Building Management System and Integrated Security Management System whom they specialize in managing internal & external complex controls & security systems, providing one-stop system solutions in meeting increasing demand for a unified platform & future-proof management, while maintaining comfort and operational efficiency in complex buildings.

Their system solutions are bespoke to meet different customer requirements, fusing different systems through their aptitude in hardware engineering and flexibility in software programming and customizing interfacing driver designs in their their turn-key project deliveries.

Their agility in satisfying evolving customer needs is the key to their success that allows them to compete globally with cutting edge Open and Future Proof integrated platforms which embraces and accommodates the evolution of new technologies and systems as the building needs grow, enhancing the efficiency of facility management as well as ensuring the highest order of energy optimization with their systems widely employed in many Green certified (Platinum Green Mark & L.E.E.D. platinum) buildings. http://www.qa.com.sg/

