

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar in late morning deals on Tuesday, as regional shares rose amid positive global cues, as investors reassessed economic risks from the spread of the omicron virus variant.



The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 468 points, or 0.82 percent, to 57,888, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 142 points, or 0.83 percent, at 17,228.



The rupee strengthened to near a 4-week high of 74.81 against the greenback, from yesterday's close of 74.96. The next possible resistance for the rupee is seen around the 72.00 level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

