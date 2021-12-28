Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.12.2021
WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Frankfurt
28.12.21
08:02 Uhr
8,640 Euro
-0,040
-0,46 %
GlobeNewswire
28.12.2021 | 08:29
CORRECTION: On the results of mandatory takeover bid of AS "Olainfarm" shares - announcement by AS "AB CITY"

Correction: On December 28, 2021 Nasdaq Riga received updated announcemnent.
Updated announcement attached. 

With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on December 13, 2021 it has
received announcement from AS "Olainfarm" shareholder, mandatory takeover bid
announcer AS "AB CITY" on takeover bid results. 

Full announcement in Latvian attached.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1034894
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
