Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Receives an NBS System Upgrade Order from a Customer in the United States

Press release, Helsinki, 28December 2021at 10 AM(EET)



Nexstim Receives an NBS System Upgrade Order from a Customer in the United States

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an NBS 5+ system order from a customer in the United States.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: "Happy to announce this system sale to one of our existing customers.Our navigated TMS technology is a clear competitive advantage for us and a unique tool for our customers to use.Nexstim's NBS 5+ system enables precise pre-operative mapping of the anatomic relationship of the surgical targets and essential functions in the brain as well as use in treating major depressive disorder.This new combined option aims to increase multi-departmental utilization of systems and facilitate innovation that may lead to future new therapeutic indications for both mental health and neurological conditions."

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

