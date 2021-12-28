Admission to trading of Hagen Bikes Holding AS shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-12-28 09:05 CET -- According to The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decision made on November 25, 2021, Hagen Bikes Holding AS 1,891,922 shares with nominal value of 0.1 (Hagen Bikes Holding share, ISIN code: EE3100088402) will be admitted to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the following conditions are met: -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the Company Description and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful; -- share capital increase has been registered in Commercial Register if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. The aforementioned conditions are met as of 28.12. 2021. Proceeding from the above, 1,891,922 Hagen Bikes Holding AS shares will be admitted to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS as of Wednesday, December 29, 2021 or on a date close to it. Additional info: Issuer's name Hagen Bikes Holding AS ------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name HAGEN ------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code EE3100088402 ------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security 0.1 ------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 1,891,922 ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name HAGEN ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 244007 ------------------------------------------------------------- ICB classification 40203055 Recreational Vehicles ------------------------------------------------------------- List First North Tallinn ------------------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of Hagen Bikes Holding AS is Ellex Raidla Law Firm. Hagen Bikes Holding AS Company Description (in Estonian) is attached to this announcement. First North operates in the Nordic and Baltic countries in parallel with the regulated market, but does not have the legal status of a regulated market. Companies whose securities are traded on the market are not subject to requirements established for the regulated market, but to those set out with First North's rules and regulations and these regulations are not so stringent as for regulated market. All companies that begin trading must have signed an agreement with an adviser who assesses the suitability of the company for trading on the market and monitors compliance with First North rules. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1034900