Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Anleger ergreifen diese Gelegenheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
28.12.2021 | 09:17
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Admission to trading of Hagen Bikes Holding AS shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-12-28 09:05 CET --


According to The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decision
made on November 25, 2021, Hagen Bikes Holding AS 1,891,922 shares with nominal
value of 0.1 (Hagen Bikes Holding share, ISIN code: EE3100088402) will be
admitted to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the
following conditions are met: 

 -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in
   the Company Description and the results of the offering are disclosed;

 -- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors
   in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful;

 -- share capital increase has been registered in Commercial Register if the
   offer has been successful;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
   respective report to the exchange.


The aforementioned conditions are met as of 28.12. 2021. Proceeding from the
above, 1,891,922 Hagen Bikes Holding AS shares will be admitted to trading on
MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS as of Wednesday, December 29,
2021 or on a date close to it. 



Additional info:

Issuer's name         Hagen Bikes Holding AS    
-------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name      HAGEN             
-------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code           EE3100088402         
-------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of one security 0.1              
-------------------------------------------------------------
Number of securities      1,891,922           
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name      HAGEN             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID          244007            
-------------------------------------------------------------
ICB classification       40203055 Recreational Vehicles
-------------------------------------------------------------
List              First North Tallinn      
-------------------------------------------------------------

The Certified Adviser of Hagen Bikes Holding AS is Ellex Raidla Law Firm.

Hagen Bikes Holding AS Company Description (in Estonian) is attached to this
announcement. 



First North operates in the Nordic and Baltic countries in parallel with the
regulated market, but does not have the legal status of a regulated market.
Companies whose securities are traded on the market are not subject to
requirements established for the regulated market, but to those set out with
First North's rules and regulations and these regulations are not so stringent
as for regulated market. All companies that begin trading must have signed an
agreement with an adviser who assesses the suitability of the company for
trading on the market and monitors compliance with First North rules. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1034900
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.