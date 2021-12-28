DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDL LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 27-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 282.7902

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14675049

CODE: WLDL LN

ISIN: FR0010315770

