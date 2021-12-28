Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.12.2021
WKN: LYX0FS ISIN: LU0496786574 Ticker-Symbol: LYPS 
Tradegate
28.12.21
10:05 Uhr
43,321 Euro
+0,093
+0,21 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
28.12.2021 | 09:49
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5C LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 27-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 289.375

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7506432

CODE: SP5C LN

ISIN: LU1135865084

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1135865084 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SP5C LN 
Sequence No.:  132852 
EQS News ID:  1262639 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262639&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2021 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
