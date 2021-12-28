DJ Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWL LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 27-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 307.4071

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43305

CODE: ACWL LN

ISIN: LU1829220133

