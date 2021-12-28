DJ AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN (PR1J) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN
DEALING DATE: 27/12/2021
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3307.8208
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8083721
CODE: PR1J
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1J Sequence No.: 133029 EQS News ID: 1262818 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262818&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 28, 2021 03:19 ET (08:19 GMT)