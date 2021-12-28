DJ Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 27-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.3707

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1188173

CODE: STPU LN

ISIN: LU2018762653

