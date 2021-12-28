DJ Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US13 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 27-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.3412

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1417009

CODE: US13 LN

ISIN: LU1407887162

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US13 LN Sequence No.: 132865 EQS News ID: 1262653 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262653&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2021 03:26 ET (08:26 GMT)