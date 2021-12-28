DJ Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 09:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 27-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 60.5285

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22289120

CODE: WATL LN

ISIN: FR0010527275

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 132824 EQS News ID: 1262611 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262611&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2021 03:27 ET (08:27 GMT)