NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Hagar hf. - Bond (HAGA 181024) admitted to trading on December 29, 2021

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Hagar hf. 2 Org. no: 670203-2120 3 LEI 635400TICHH43JJTNP54 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) HAGA 181024 5 ISIN code IS0000033413 6 CFI code DBFSFB 7 FISN númer HAGAR/3.72 BD 20241018 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount ISK 2.500.000.000,- 10 Total amount previously issued 0,- 11 Amount issued at this time ISK 2.500.000.000,- 12 Denomination in CSD ISK 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other N/A --------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other - --------------------- 18 Issue date October 18, 2021 19 First ordinary installment date October 18, 2024 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 0 22 Maturity date October 18, 2024 23 Interest rate 3,72% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable Choose an item. 25 Floating interest rate, if other - --------------------- 26 Premium - 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other - --------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other - --------------------- 31 Interest from date October 18, 2021 32 First ordinary coupon date April 18, 2022 33 Coupon frequency 2 34 Total number of coupon payments 6 35 If irregular cash flow, then how - --------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 37 Clean price quote Full nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) No --------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading December 22, 2021 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to December 23, 2021 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading December 29, 2021 55 Order book ID HAGA_181024 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond