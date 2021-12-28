Anzeige
WKN: A1JSDM ISIN: IS0000020121 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 10
1-Jahres-Chart
HAGAR HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAGAR HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
28.12.2021 | 10:17
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Hagar hf. - Bond (HAGA 181024) admitted to trading on December 29, 2021

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Hagar hf.      
2  Org. no:                        670203-2120     
3  LEI                           635400TICHH43JJTNP54
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     HAGA 181024     
5  ISIN code                        IS0000033413    
6  CFI code                        DBFSFB       
7  FISN númer                       HAGAR/3.72 BD    
                               20241018      
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
9  Total issued amount                   ISK 2.500.000.000,- 
10 Total amount previously issued             0,-         
11 Amount issued at this time               ISK 2.500.000.000,- 
12 Denomination in CSD                   ISK 20.000.000   
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Bullet Bond     
15 Amortization type, if other               N/A         
                              ---------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                   -          
                              ---------------------
18 Issue date                       October 18, 2021  
19 First ordinary installment date             October 18, 2024  
20 Total number of installments              1          
21 Installment frequency                  0          
22 Maturity date                      October 18, 2024  
23 Interest rate                      3,72%        
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable          Choose an item.   
25 Floating interest rate, if other            -          
                              ---------------------
26 Premium                         -          
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                -          
                              ---------------------
29 Day count convention                  30E/360       
30 Day count convention, if other             -          
                              ---------------------
31 Interest from date                   October 18, 2021  
32 First ordinary coupon date               April 18, 2022   
33 Coupon frequency                    2          
34 Total number of coupon payments             6          
35 If irregular cash flow, then how            -          
                              ---------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean Price     
37 Clean price quote                    Full nominal    
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         No         
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)           No         
                              ---------------------
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      December 22, 2021  
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    December 23, 2021  
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              December 29, 2021  
55 Order book ID                      HAGA_181024     
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
