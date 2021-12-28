

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales grew at the fastest pace in six months in November after declining in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.



Retail sales rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 4.9 percent year-on-year following a 0.7 percent fall in October.



The increase was the strongest since May, when retail sales surged nearly 20 percent.



On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales increased 5.9 percent annually after a 2.5 percent fall in the previous month.



Food sales increased 1.6 percent and non-food product sales rose 7.0 percent.



Excluding sales at service stations, retail sales grew an adjusted 4.7 percent.



Compared to the previous month, retail sales grew a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 5.1 percent after a 0.1 percent drop in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

