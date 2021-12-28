Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Anleger ergreifen diese Gelegenheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMWS ISIN: SE0000652216 Ticker-Symbol: H9I 
Tradegate
28.12.21
12:29 Uhr
52,08 Euro
+0,18
+0,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICA GRUPPEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICA GRUPPEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,8052,3414:32
52,0052,1414:32
GlobeNewswire
28.12.2021 | 14:05
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of ICA Gruppen Aktiebolag from Nasdaq Stockholm (255/21)

ICA Gruppen Aktiebolag has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in ICA Gruppen Aktiebolag. 

Short name:   ICA     
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0000652216
----------------------------
Order book ID: 32443    
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be January 13, 2022.



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
ICA GRUPPEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.